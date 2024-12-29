Xavier Legette Expected To Play Sunday
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip, wrist), is expected to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network. The rookie did not play last week, but should give it a go against the Bucs. For fantasy purposes, Legette has been difficult to rely upon in recent weeks, posting just four catches in his past two games and finishing outside the top 30 receivers five games in a row. The Tampa defense is a nice matchup for receivers, but Legette should likely be reserved for deeper leagues only.
Source: NFL Network
Source: NFL Network