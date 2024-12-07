Wan'Dale Robinson May See More Targets In Week 14
5 days agoNew York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson aims to bounce back in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints after a quiet Week 13 performance against Dallas, where he managed just six yards on two catches. Robinson has been a steady, short-area target this season, logging 63 receptions on 91 targets for 447 yards and two touchdowns, though his 7.1 yards per reception limits his big-play upside. The Saints defense, which ranks 25th against fantasy wide receivers and 29th against the pass overall (249.1 yards allowed per game), provides an opportunity for a rebound, especially if Malik Nabers (hip) misses the game. Robinson's high floor as a possession receiver could see a boost in targets, making him a low-end flex option in PPR leagues for Week 14.
Source: NFL.com
