Wan'Dale Robinson Disappoints Again In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had a quiet but heavily targeted outing in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, catching four passes for 38 yards on a team-high 11 targets. Robinson averaged 9.5 yards per reception, with his longest catch going for 18 yards, but his inability to secure an end-zone target capped his fantasy output at 5.8 points. Despite the lack of production, his target volume underscores his integral role in the Giants' passing attack, even as the offense struggled to find rhythm. Fantasy managers should note his involvement, though his Week 14 performance left much to be desired for those who started him.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com