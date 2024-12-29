Vikings Want To Extend Sam Darnold, Kevin O’Connell
2 weeks agoThe Minnesota Vikings want to bring back quarterback Sam Darnold for the 2025 season, and they also hope to extend head coach Kevin O'Connell, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Even with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (right knee) working to get healthy and make his NFL debut, the Vikings aren't necessarily satisfied with moving on from Darnold. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a career rejuvenation in Minnesota, completing 310 passes for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while leading the Vikings to a 13-2 record. Having two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster can be both difficult and expensive, but a tandem of Darnold and McCarthy could work given that the latter is still rehabbing his injury, developing as a player, and remains on his rookie deal. On the coaching side, extending O'Connell feels like a no-brainer. The Coach of the Year candidate leads a Vikings squad that is lethal on both sides of the football and has a very solid personnel core, both in terms of players and coaches.
Source: Dianna Russini
