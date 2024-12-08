Victor Wembanyama Returns To Spurs Lineup
3 days agoSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) will return from a two-game absence on Sunday against New Orleans. A back problem has kept Wembanyama on the sidelines for a couple of games, but he's good to go again on Sunday in a juicy matchup. The Pelicans have a weak frontcourt, resulting in the team allowing the ninth-most fantasy points in the league to opposing centers. Wembanyama will head out for his fourth consecutive double-double, and his recent work also includes a triple-double.
Source: Paul Garcia
