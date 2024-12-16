Tyreek Hill Posts Only 36 Yards In Devastating Loss To Texans
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught two of seven targets for 36 yards in their 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans. The struggles continue for Hill, who has had a very disappointing 2024 campaign. The 36 receiving yards is his lowest total in a game since Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. The offense struggled to get much going with their worst performance since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned in Week 8. More alarming is that Miami was down for most of the game, and Hill only received seven targets. With the loss, Miami's chances of making the playoffs are now slim to none. Fantasy managers competing in the playoffs will hope for better performances in the coming weeks. His next opportunity will come at home in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: NFL
Source: NFL