Tyreek Hill Expected To Play Against Browns
1 week agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) is expected to suit against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to NFL Network. The veteran should be Miami's top receiver option as Jaylen Waddle (knee) is unlikely to go, but Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful. That would leave quarterback Tyler Huntley in line to start, throwing a wrench into Miami's plans against a Browns defense that ranks 30th against fantasy receivers. Hill is still solid WR2 option, albeit with some risk that comes with being attached to a backup quarterback.
Source: NFL Network
