Tyler Lockett Catches One Pass Once Again
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett only caught one pass for 22 yards in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. Lockett's 22 yards marked a game-high dating back to Week 9. In his defense, fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf did not fare much better in Week 15. The Seahawks' offense as a whole was disjointed. Only running back Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba found any success against a relentless Packers defense. Hopefully, Lockett is on waivers in your fantasy league. He simply cannot even deliver flex value at this point. It is disappointing considering how many years of high-end fantasy relevance Lockett enjoyed before the last season or two.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller