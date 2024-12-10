Tyler Higbee Practices In Full On Monday
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) was listed as a full participant during Monday's practice estimate. Higbee has been sidelined all season while recovering from ACL and MCL tears from January. It sounds like Higbee is doing better, but head coach Sean McVay said the team doesn't want to rush anything. That being said, it seems unlikely that Higbee will be activated in time for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams still have over a week left on his 21-day window before having to activate Higbee or shut him down for the season. If he plays, Higbee would unlikely have a big role on offense and wouldn't be a recommended fantasy option.
Source: Adam Caplan
