Trey Benson Efficient Before Exiting With Injury
3 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (ankle) exited Sunday's 30-17 win over the New England Patriots with an ankle injury and did not return. The rookie would finish his day with 22 yards on five carries. Benson seemingly sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter. The severity of the ailment is unknown at this time, though running backs and ankle issues never mesh well. It's unfortunate news for the 22-year-old, who has rushed to the tune of 4.62 yards per carry in his first taste of big-league action. While his workload has been spotty behind trustworthy lead-back James Conner, Benson has done damage with his touches and has been a nice change of pace for the team. Backfield mate Emari Demercado (back) was recently placed on IR with issues of his own, so if the former Florida State Seminole can't suit up in Week 16, DeeJay Dallas would be the backup to Conner. Arizona will square off against the Carolina Panthers on the road next Sunday.
Source: Darren Urban
Source: Darren Urban