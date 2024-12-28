Tre Tucker Lacks Fantasy Appeal Despite High Snap Shares
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker continues to see the field at a very high rate, but his production has been suboptimal lately. Just last week, Tucker played 92 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps but caught just two passes for 41 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has just six catches for 66 yards over his last three games, ranking as the overall WR81 in PPR leagues during that span. While Tucker does have higher upside this week against a Saints defense allowing the sixth-most catches, fifth-most receiving yards, and seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2024, his recent track record makes him tough to trust in lineups, especially as we reach the heart of the fantasy playoffs. Tucker can be benched in most fantasy formats, and even in deep leagues, he's nothing more than a mere dart throw.
Source: RotoBaller
