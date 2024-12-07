Travis Homer Poised For Bigger Role Against 49ers In Week 14
4 days agoDue to injuries to key teammates, Travis Homer may transition from special teams ace to starting running back for the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Both D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) are dealing with injuries, which could open the door for Homer to get the nod. Swift was limited in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, while Johnson has already been ruled out for the game. With Johnson unavailable, Darrynton Evans is likely to serve as the backup to Homer, as he is currently on the Bears' practice squad. The 49ers defense is traditionally stronger against the pass than the run, making this an intriguing opportunity for the Bears' running backs. San Francisco is allowing 119.9 rushing yards per game, which could lead to significant fantasy production for whoever gets the start. If Swift and Johnson are both sidelined, Homer becomes an appealing deep-league play, especially for fantasy managers dealing with injuries or bye-week dilemmas.
Source: Patrick Norton
