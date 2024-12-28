Trae Young Will Play On Saturday
2 weeks agoAtlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (heel) will play on Saturday versus Miami. Young has been plagued by various ailments during the season. However, he's only missed two games. The 26-year-old is averaging 22.0 points during the 2024-25 campaign, the second-worst mark of his career. Fortunately, he has averaged a career-high 12.1 assists. As such, Young is a must-start redraft option. However, the Heat have allowed only 108.6 points per game this season, so Young may have a tough time hitting value for DFS managers.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
