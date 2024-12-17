Share: Link copied to clipboard!

Japanese Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano agreed with the Baltimore Orioles on a one-year, $13 million deal on Monday, according to sources. The 35-year-old was excellent in Japan in 2024 with a 1.67 ERA with 111 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 156 2/3 innings pitched for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. In his 12 seasons with the Giants, Sugano held a strong 2.45 ERA and was regarded as one of the country's top arms. He isn't going to blow batters away in the big leagues with his low-90s fastball. Instead, Sugano will need to rely more on inducing weak contact and excelling with his pinpoint command. For that reason, he isn't going to be in high demand in fantasy drafts, but he should at least be in contention for a back-end starting rotation spot for the O's in 2025.