Theo Johnson Undergoes Surgery For Lisfranc Injury
2 days agoNew York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday that rookie tight end Theo Johnson (foot), who was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve this week, had surgery for a Lisfranc injury to his foot. Johnson was injured in last Thursday's loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and will now look to get healthy this offseason as he heads into his sophomore season. The 23-year-old fourth-rounder finishes his first year in the NFL with 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. Johnson was just starting to get more involved as a pass-catcher for the Giants before his injury and he's an interesting dynasty/keeper hold, although New York's situation at quarterback may hold him back in future years. For the rest of 2024, Daniel Bellinger figures to be New York's primary pass-catching TE, but he'll be a TE2, at best, in fantasy.
Source: SI.com - Patricia Traina
