Terry McLaurin Has Disappointing Showing In Week 17
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in just one of his seven targets during their victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday evening. His lone catch went for just five yards. McLaurin had a tough time getting open facing standout Atlanta defensive back A.J. Terrell who shadowed him all evening. Instead, No.2 wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and tight end Zach Ertz did most of the damage through the air while Jayden Daniels added over 100 yards on the ground. This was only the fourth-time this season McLaurin tallied less than double-digit PPR points in a single game. Coming into this contest, the Ohio State product averaged 22.9 PPR points per game over his past four contests and found the end zone an impressive six times over this stretch. Despite the poor showing, McLaurin remains a must-start WR1 heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: ESPN.com
