Tee Higgins Ready To Go Versus Dallas
4 days agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been banged up this season. However, he has been productive during his seven appearances, catching 43 of his 68 targets for 558 yards and five touchdowns. With the Bengals barely holding on to playoff hopes, the wideout will need to remain productive the rest of the way. Fortunately, Higgins has a favorable matchup against a Cowboys defense that has struggled during the 2024-25 campaign. The Dallas defense may have more issues if Nick Vigil (foot) and Trevon Diggs (knee) aren't available, with both players carrying questionable tags heading into Monday's contest.
Source: ESPN
