T.J. Watt Suffers Low-Ankle Injury In Loss To Philadelphia
3 weeks agoPer Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) sustained a low-ankle injury in Sunday's 27-13 loss to their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. The superstar pass-rusher picked up his ailment on the game's final drive when rushing quarterback Jalen Hurts. His body appeared to contort weirdly while trying to get by the Eagles' offensive line, and his leg got stuck in the ground. He immediately came up limp. Before his exit, the 30-year-old registered seven tackles, two sacks, and a fumble forced. In excellent news, Watt's X-rays were reportedly clean, and for now, he's evaded the dreaded high-ankle variety of the injury. The Steelers will square off against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday in a matchup with playoff-seeding repercussions, so Watt likely wants to be available for it. There will be an update on him over the coming days.
Source: Brooke Pryor
