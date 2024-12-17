Scottie Barnes May Ramp Up Activity Level During The Week
3 weeks agoToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) practiced again on Monday morning, one day after it was reported he went through a "light workout" on Sunday, which involved running and jumping. The 23-year-old sprained his ankle in a matchup with the New York Knicks on December 9 and has been working his way back since. But things seem to be moving in a favorable direction, with head coach Darko Rajakovic hoping to increase Barnes activity level during the week. With a lightened schedule due to the NBA Cup, Barnes may not miss as much time. However, until he's ready to get back on the floor, rookie Jonathan Mogbo, averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in two starts this season, should continue to fill the void in the lineup.
Source: Josh Lewenberg
