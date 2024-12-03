Scoot Henderson Tagged As Questionable For Tuesday
3 days agoPortland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson (quadriceps) carries a questionable tag on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's clash against the Clippers. He has played in only one of the Trail Blazers' last six games. Dalano Banton looks set to get extended action again if Henderson doesn't return on Tuesday. He has averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals across the past five games. However, Banton has been very inconsistent in the scoring department, reaching double figures only twice during the stretch.
Source: NBA Injury Report
