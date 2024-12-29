49ers D/ST Near Bottom Of Rankings In Week 17
2 weeks agoThe San Francisco 49ers defense/special teams unit has its work cut out for it in Week 17 as they host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Last week in Miami, the Niners D/ST allowed 29 offensive points while recording zero sacks and zero turnovers. Detroit's offense is second in the NFL in yards per game first in offensive points per game. Besides RB David Montgomery (knee) and WR Kalif Raymond (foot) being ruled out, the Lions offense is at full strength. For San Francisco, defensive backs Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) and Charvarius Ward (personal) are questionable. Regardless, there might not be a single D/ST unit that would be a good idea to start against Detroit, much less a mediocre one coming off a negative-point performance. Choose a different D/ST in championship week, the Niners are RotoBaller's 27th-ranked option.
Source: ESPN.COM
