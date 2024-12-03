Romeo Doubs Still In Concussion Protocol, Uncertain For Thursday Night Football
3 days agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) remains in the concussion protocol on Tuesday. The third-year wideout suffered a concussion in the Week 12 win over the San Francisco 49ers and missed the Thanksgiving game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. He's still uncertain to face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, so fantasy managers will have to stay in the know over the next couple of days. The 24-year-old has hauled in 34 passes for 483 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season. In his absence last Thursday, Tucker Kraft led the team with seven targets. He is likely the biggest beneficiary of another potential Doubs absence. If Doubs suits up, he's a mid-level flex option against a Detroit defense that has been friendly to fantasy wideouts. UPDATE: Doubs was limited in practice again Tuesday.
Source: Rob Demovksy
Source: Rob Demovksy