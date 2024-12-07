Share: Link copied to clipboard!

According to sources, Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is expected to be officially posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan at next week's MLB winter meetings, which will open a 45-day window for major-league teams to sign him once the amateur signing period opens on Jan. 15. The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the best young pitchers in the world, but his contract will be for a fraction of what he would receive as a major-league free agent because he's under 25 years old and has fewer than six years of experience. Because he'll come on the cheap with front-line starting potential, plenty of MLB teams are expected to pursue him, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are considered the front-runners. Sasaki should be fantasy relevant right away in 2025, as he has a triple-digit fastball and one of the best splitters in the game.