River Cracraft Still Unstartable For Week 17
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft has been mostly a nonfactor in 2024. After suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason, Cracraft was activated off IR in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. With the injury to Jaylen Waddle (knee), Cracraft saw his first targets of the season in Weeks 15 and 16, totaling two receptions on four targets for 12 yards. With Waddle questionable and having a chance to suit up, he will likely continue to see limited opportunities. To make matters worse, rain is in the forecast for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. He should be left on benches for championship week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller