Rasmus Dahlin On Track To Return At The End Of The Week
2 days agoBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (back) is on track to return to the lineup at the end of the week. He will miss a third straight game on Monday versus Detroit and won't be available on Wednesday against the Rangers. However, according to Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, Dahlin is progressing and is a candidate to play at the weekend. Buffalo closes out the week with a back-to-back set against Washington and Toronto. Dahlin was placed on Injured Reserve on Monday to activate forward Jordan Greenway (undisclosed). Bowen Byram and Owen Power will continue to play larger roles in the Sabres defense until Dahlin returns.
Source: Lance Lysowski
