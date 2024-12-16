Rangers Sign Pitcher Michael Plassmeyer To Minor-League Contract
3 weeks agoThe Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer to a minor-league contract. The 28-year-old was drafted by the Mariners in the fourth round back in 2018, and has been with Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and spent 2024 in Pittsburgh's organization. The lefty made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2022 and made a brief appearance in 2023, totaling 11 major league innings pitched. He'll presumably start 2025 in Triple-A which is where he was for all of 2024, posting an unsightly 7.93 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but with an excellent 22.7% K-BB%, which is probably why the Rangers were willing to give him a shot. The 6-foot-2 southpaw pitched as both a reliever and as a starter, so it remains to be seen how the Rangers intend to deploy him, but until he's in the majors, Plassmeyer is off the fantasy radar.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN