Raiders Place Zamir White On Injured Reserve
3 days agoThe Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday that they placed running back Zamir White (quadriceps) on Injured Reserve and signed quarterback Carter Bradley to the 53-man active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move. The Raiders also signed quarterback Jake Luton and defensive tackle Tyler Manoa to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Marquan McCall from the practice squad. White is now done for the rest of the 2024 season with the move. The 25-year-old was in line for lead-back duties after Josh Jacobs left in free agency, but he fell flat with the opportunity and gave way to Alexander Mattison early in the year. White ends up being a massive disappointment in his third year in the league with 183 rushing yards and one touchdown on 65 carries through eight games. Sincere McCormick has become a bigger part of Vegas' backfield of late with Mattison also hurt.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Las Vegas Raiders