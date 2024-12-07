Raiders Defense Remains Non-Factor For Week 14
4 days agoThe Las Vegas Raiders D/ST continues to lack upside and should be benched in all fantasy leagues ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders simply haven't been an imposing team on defense this year, failing to surrender a turnover over their last three games and ranking last in fantasy points among D/ST units this year. A matchup against the Buccaneers doesn't bode well for the Raiders, either, as Tampa Bay is averaging the 10th-fewest fantasy points allowed to the position. Fantasy managers would be wise to leave the Raiders D/ST on waivers in all leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
