Raiders Defense Intercepts Two Passes In New Orleans
2 weeks agoThe Las Vegas Raiders defense/special teams allowed 10 points, forced two turnovers, and registered four sacks during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Vegas' two turnovers were both interceptions, with one apiece from Jack Jones and Thomas Harper. Elsewhere on the stat sheet, six different players recorded at least half a sack. Robert Spillane was the Raiders' defensive leader once again with his eight tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two passes defended. This Vegas unit had a productive outing against a poor Saints offense, but they'll get a tougher test in Week 18 when they face the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers in leagues with 14 or fewer teams can leave the Raiders on waivers as the season wraps up.
Source: RotoBaller
