Alexander Mattison Unlikely To Play Vs. Bucs
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) is a "long-shot" to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Running back Zamir White (quad) has already been ruled out, leaving Sincere McCormick and veteran journeyman Ameer Abdullah as the top options. Mattison has only 320 yards this season, which leads the team. At this stage of the season, a fantasy manager relying upon anybody in the Raiders' running game is asking for a bad time.
Source: NFL Network
