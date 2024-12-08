Pelle Larsson Sits Out Second Consecutive Game
3 days agoMiami Heat shooting guard Pelle Larsson (ankle) will remain out on Sunday versus Cleveland. He continues to nurse an ankle sprain that Larsson sustained in Friday's practice. With Larsson out of commission, Dru Smith saw additional action on Saturday versus Phoenix, logging 29 minutes off the bench. Smith did a little bit of everything for the team and might receive extra work again against the Cavaliers. Josh Richardson (heel) is also back in the mix for Miami, but he didn't log a single minute Saturday night despite being cleared for action.
Source: NBA Injury Report
