Paul Reed Returning To Pistons
3 weeks agoThe Detroit Pistons have re-signed forward Paul Reed on Monday. This news comes two days after Reed was waived by the organization. It sounds like the Pistons attempted to trade Reed, but they couldn't find a legitimate partner. They've decided to bring him back as depth, but he's unlikely to make an impact in the rotation with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart both healthy. Reed is averaging 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 10 minutes per game this season. Fantasy managers can ignore Reed with him playing a minimal role off the bench right now.
Source: Pistons PR
Source: Pistons PR