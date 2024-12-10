Paul Blackburn On Track For Opening Day
2 days agoNew York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn (back), who had surgery on Oct. 11 to fix a spinal fluid leak in his back, is on track to be healthy and ready to roll for Opening Day in 2025, according to president of baseball operations David Stearn. The front-office executive also said that the Mets view Blackburn as a starter, but he can also pitch out of the bullpen if needed. It sounds like the Mets could very easily use Blackburn in a swing role next year, especially after already adding right-handers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes, the latter of which is expected to move from a relief to starting role in 2025. The 31-year-old began the year with the Athletics in 2024 before being acquired by the Mets in a trade at the deadline. The former first-rounder went a combined 5-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 59:21 K:BB in 75 1/3 frames over 14 starts. He'll only be relevant in fantasy in a starting role for the Mets.
Source: Newsday - Tim Healey
