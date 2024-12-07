Patrick Mahomes To Face Division Rival In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in Week 14. The veteran quarterback passed for 306 yards and a touchdown in last week's close victory against another divisional opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders brought the ball within field goal range and had a chance to take the lead but fumbled a snap in the final minute. The 29-year-old will have a more challenging time producing against the Chargers, who rank ninth in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season. The Chargers are currently the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture, meaning they're a good team and determined to give Kansas City a run for their money. Mahomes only has two games over 20 fantasy points in a four-point per passing touchdown league this season, so he has been disappointing from a ceiling standpoint. That said, Mahomes has managed to stay turnover-free in four of his last five contests and passed for three touchdowns in three of those games. The Chiefs quarterback is ranked QB7 in our RotoBaller rankings this week, making him a mid-tier QB1. Fantasy managers can feel comfortable with Mahomes in their starting lineups, even if he doesn't possess the elite ceiling we've grown accustomed to.
