Panthers’ DST To Be Avoided At All Costs
5 days agoThe Carolina Panthers DST will face a tough challenge in Week 14 as they try to slow down star running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers' defense has allowed at least 23 points in three of their previous four games, while the Eagles have scored at least 26 points per game in six of their last seven contests. With the tough matchup against and facing an explosive offense, fantasy managers can avoid using Carolina as a streamer for Week 14. RotoBaller has the Panthers' DST ranked dead last as 26th ranked fantasy defense this week.
Source: ESPN
