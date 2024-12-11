Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
2 days agoThe Baltimore Orioles are in the market for pitching help as it seems less and less likely that free-agent right-hander Corbin Burnes will be returning to the team in 2025, so the O's are reportedly interested in acquiring the Padres' Dylan Cease. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent in 2026 and the Padres may be willing to trade him if they think they won't be able to re-sign him after next season. The righty finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting last season and was the AL runner-up in 2022. The former sixth-round draft pick threw a no-hitter for San Diego last season and remarkably allowed just one hit on five other occasions where he pitched at least six innings. The six-year veteran will be a strong fantasy option in 2025 drafts regardless of where he ends up.
Source: Jon Morosi
