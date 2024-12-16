Noah Fant Records Three Receptions In Week 15
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant caught three passes for 15 yards in Week 15. The Seahawks could not get much going against a relentless Green Bay Packers defense. Fant has not been much of a fantasy-relevant player all season and his performance was on par with most of his performances this year. With quarterback Geno Smith (knee) going down due to injury, Fant's production could continue to fall. Quarterback Sam Howell did not fare well in Smith's stead. He only completed 5/14 passes. With fantasy managers squarely in the fantasy playoffs, Fant is not someone anyone should be looking at to fill their tight end slot. He has only recorded 329 receiving yards and no touchdowns in ten games this season. Leave Fant to waivers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller