Noah Fant Posts Typical Stat Line In Week 14 Win
2 days agoSeattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant caught three of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. This was Fant's third game in a row with exactly four targets and three catches, but it was his lowest yardage output during that span. The 27-year-old played a modest 59 percent snap share, which led the Seahawks' tight end position but still doesn't inspire much confidence about his ability to get consistent, meaningful looks going forward. As Fant continues to lose some opportunities to A.J. Barner, he ranks outside the top 24 fantasy tight ends.
Source: RotoBaller
