Nick Chubb Won't Return In Week 15
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran running back was taken to the locker room in the middle of the third quarter. He finishes Week 15 with nine carries for 41 rushing yards. He did not catch a pass, but he did have a key drop that turned into a Chiefs interception. It's been an underwhelming year for Chubb, who returned from his serious knee injury in the middle of the season and has not been his old self. He's having the most inefficient season of his career, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Chubb's next chance to play will come next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the meantime, Jerome Ford will step up as Cleveland's No. 1 running back.
Source: Ian Rapoport
