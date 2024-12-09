Nick Chubb Runs For 48 Yards In Week 14
3 days agoCleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards and failed to corral his lone target in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Chubb turned in another quiet game, although the 4.4 yards per carry go down as his second-best effort of the season. The veteran running back has scored four all-purpose touchdowns but has struggled to get much going on the ground across his seven contests this season. Settling in as a boom/bust RB3 as the fantasy playoffs approach, Chubb will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
