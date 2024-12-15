Nick Chubb Breaks Foot Sunday, Done For Season
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been diagnosed with a broken left foot and is done for the season, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Chubb suffered the injury during the second half of Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was seen wearing a boot on his left foot and walking with crutches after the game ended. The veteran running back rushed nine times for 41 yards on the ground this week. He did not catch a pass, but he did have a brutal drop that turned into a Chiefs interception. Chubb finishes the 2024 campaign with 332 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. It was an underwhelming year for the 28-year-old, who returned from his serious knee injury in the middle of the season and never really looked like his old self. He had the most inefficient season of his career, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Jerome Ford will step up as Cleveland's No. 1 running back for the rest of the season.
Source: Scott Petrak
