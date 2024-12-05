Nick Bosa, Trent Williams Still Not Practicing
16 hours agoSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, personal) both remained out of practice for the second straight day this week. Bosa is on his way to missing a third straight game if he can't get cleared to play by Sunday against the visiting Chicago Bears since injuring his oblique in Week 11 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Williams, who is dealing with a heavy heart in addition to his ankle injury after losing his son recently, is also on track to being inactive this weekend for the third straight game. The 49ers defense/special teams unit has less upside without their star pass-rusher active, but the Niners are worth streaming this Sunday against rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and an inconsistent Bears offense. In addition to being down to third-string rookie RB Isaac Guerendo on offense, it looks like San Fran's offense will be without their All-Pro left tackle again.
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
