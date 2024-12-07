New Orleans D/ST A Good Choice Against Giants
4 days agoThe New Orleans Saints D/ST looks like a solid streaming candidate in Week 14 despite their recent struggles to produce fantasy value. In the games bookending their Week 12 bye, the Saints allowed 14 and 21 points and a combined five sacks. They also failed to record a turnover after starting the year with at least one interception or fumble recovered in nine of their first ten games. Their upcoming matchup against the New York Giants offers a solid chance for a bounceback. For starters, the Giants are averaging just 14.8 points on offense per game. They have also allowed the second-highest pressure rate and eighth-highest sack rate in the league this year. Interceptions have been relatively scarce but their nine fumbles lost to defensive units tie them for the third-most frequent offender. With six teams out on bye and a favorable matchup on deck, the Saints are a solid option to fill the D/ST slot in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
