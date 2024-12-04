Nathan MacKinnon Registers Three Points In Comeback Victory
2 days agoColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon potted two goals and recorded an assist in Tuesday's sensational 5-4 comeback victory against Buffalo. The Avalanche became only the eighth team in the past 25 years to win a game in regulation after falling four goals behind. MacKinnon sparked the comeback with his first goal 2:24 into the second period. He tied the game at four with his second tally at the 7:39 mark in the third frame, and the Avalanche superstar completed his three-point night with an assist when Artturi Lehkonen netted the game-winner with less than five minutes to go in regulation. MacKinnon is once again among the league's leading scorers and currently shares the top spot with Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov and Carolina's Martin Necas. He's had 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 26 appearances.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN