Mike Gesicki Surges In Week 17
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught 10 passes for 86 yards in Saturday's win over Denver. With the Broncos defense paying close attention to Ja'Marr Chase, the veteran got more involved. Granted, he didn't play as well as Tee Higgins, who had three touchdowns. However, fantasy managers will take what they can get from Gesicki at this point. At any rate, the Bengals will meet the Steelers in Week 18. While Gesicki will likely see more attention from fantasy managers, he's certainly not a trustworthy fantasy option.
Source: ESPN
