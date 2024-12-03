Mike Edwards Likely Out A Week With Hamstring Strain
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, according to a source, and is expected to be out for a week. Edwards suffered the injury in the Week 13 overtime win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers and is now likely to miss the Week 14 contest this Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. The 28-year-old defensive back will get treatment with his eyes set on returning for a Week 15 tilt versus the Los Angeles Chargers. With Edwards' injury in mind, Tampa added Kaevon Merriweather off the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Tuesday. Christian Izien is expected to start at safety alongside All-Pro Antoine Winfield in the Bucs' secondary this Sunday if Edwards is indeed ruled out.
Source: ESPN.com - Jenna Laine
