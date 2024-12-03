Michael Burton Scores Second Career Touchdown On Monday Night
3 days agoDenver Broncos fullback Michael Burton surprisingly scored just the second touchdown of his career in Monday night's 41-32 shootout win over the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field in Denver. Burton had only one carry on the night, but he made it count, plunging into the end zone from one yard out for the Broncos' second rushing score of the evening in a game that featured big plays all night. It was the 32-year-old's sixth carry of the year in 13 games, and Burton has only run for five yards all season on his six carries. In addition to his six carries, Burton has caught all seven of his targets for 46 yards (6.6 yards per reception). Burton will continue to operate as Denver's fullback the rest of the season, but he's nowhere near the fantasy radar and mainly contributes on special teams.
Source: ESPN.com
