Max Pacioretty Back In Action Saturday
4 days agoToronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (lower body) will end a 10-game absence in Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh. He's set to replace Nikita Grebenkin in the lineup. Pacioretty saw top-six action before being taken out by a lower-body injury on Nov. 9. However, he might return on Saturday in a smaller role. The veteran has not been very successful with the Maple Leafs, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 outings. Four of his points came in two games at the end of October.
Source: David Alter
