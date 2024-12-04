Matthew Tkachuk Amasses Four Points Versus Penguins
2 days agoFlorida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk was a one-man show against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, logging two goals and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss. Tkachuk's effort included a three-point third period where Florida roared back from a 4-1 deficit. In just five minutes, Tkachuk recorded two assists and scored a power-play goal. Florida's star winger was fairly inconsistent in November but has now heated up nicely with a four-game point streak. It's his longest scoring streak since February. With 21 games played, Tkachuk has amassed seven goals and 23 points for the season.
Source: ESPN
