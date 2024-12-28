Mark Williams Available Versus Oklahoma City
2 weeks agoCharlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (thumb) will play versus OKC on Saturday night. The 23-year-old missed the start of the 2024-25 campaign due to a sore foot. But he's played well enough since returning, averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 assists. Williams might be even more productive with LaMelo Ball (wrist, ankle), Cody Martin (knee), and Brandon Miller (ankle) off the floor, although his presence will mean less work for Nick Richards.
Source: Rod Boone
